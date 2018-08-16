ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Cigarettes After Sex: “Crush”

Ambient pop outfit Cigarettes After Sex celebrate the one-year anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a new single. "Crush" features their signature cinematic sound, full of romantic moments and lush scenery.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 16, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Ambient pop outfit Cigarettes After Sex celebrate the one-year anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a new single. "Crush" features their signature cinematic sound, full of romantic moments and lush scenery.

Crush [Explicit]

Cigarettes After Sex

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Pan Caliente: Twanguero- Me voy pa’ la tusa (Song Premiere)
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Twanguero- Me voy pa’ la tusa (Song Premiere) In a rare twist of events, this week we premiere a track that doesn’t have any Spanish or English in it! It’s an instrumental track courtesy of renowned Spanish guitar… Read More

Aug 15, 2018

August Music Mix
KCRW Music Blog

August Music Mix ﻿﻿ This week, we hear an eclectic mix of new releases that have caught my ears plus pay a final tribute to Polish trumpet player Tomasz Stanko. We begin with… Read More

Aug 14, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 8/13 – 8/17/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 8/13 – 8/17/18 We’ve got five, easy-peasy musical downloads for you this week, including a slice of Argentina’s Chancha Via Circuito, who will share the bill with Captain Planet at The Bootleg on… Read More

Aug 13, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed