Cigarettes After Sex: “Crush”

Ambient pop outfit Cigarettes After Sex celebrate the one-year anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a new single. "Crush" features their signature cinematic sound, full of romantic moments and lush scenery.
Cigarettes After Sex
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Jake Shears: “Sad Song Backwards” Recently Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears has spent more and more time in New Orleans, where the pulse and musical traditions of the city inspired his initial work on his new music. Then he hit the road to Louisville, where he teamed up with Sturgill Simpson's horn section, Jim James' drummer Dave Givan, and VHS or Beta guitarist Craig Pfunder for further inspiration on "Sad Song Backwards."
Jim James: "No Secrets" Live on MBE On a recent visit to MBE, My Morning Jacket frontman and guitar hero Jim James brought a full band to our studios to play songs from his fuzz-drenched new solo album. We've cherry-picked our favorite track, "No Secrets," and asked him to tell us a little about it.
Pan Caliente: Twanguero- Me voy pa’ la tusa (Song Premiere) In a rare twist of events, this week we premiere a track that doesn’t have any Spanish or English in it! It’s an instrumental track courtesy of renowned Spanish guitar… Read More
August Music Mix This week, we hear an eclectic mix of new releases that have caught my ears plus pay a final tribute to Polish trumpet player Tomasz Stanko. We begin with… Read More