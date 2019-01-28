As an esteemed drummer and prodigious songwriter - Kyle Crane has toured with greats like Neko Case and M. Ward. Given that, it’s not surprising to find James Mercer, Daniel Lanois, and even jazz pianist Brad Mehldau on his new album. Under the moniker Crane Like The Bird, the album serves as a tribute to his father. We were fortunate to premiere the track "When I See" featuring Conor Oberst, and today, you can download it for free!
Crane Like The Bird: “When I See” ft. Conor Oberst
Playlist
Credits
Producer:
Ariana Morgenstern