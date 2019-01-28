DONATE!

close

Crane Like The Bird: “When I See” ft. Conor Oberst

As an esteemed drummer and prodigious songwriter - Kyle Crane has toured with greats like Neko Case and M. Ward.

As an esteemed drummer and prodigious songwriter - Kyle Crane has toured with greats like Neko Case and M. Ward. Given that, it’s not surprising to find James Mercer, Daniel Lanois, and even jazz pianist Brad Mehldau on his new album.  Under the moniker Crane Like The Bird, the album serves as a tribute to his father. We were fortunate to premiere the track "When I See" featuring Conor Oberst, and today, you can download it for free!

Playlist
[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]
Credits

Producer:
Ariana Morgenstern

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE