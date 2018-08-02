ON AIR
DeVotchKa: Straight Shot

The music DeVotchKa makes feels like a gigantic world hug. Blurring borders and defying genres, they do a remarkable job, whether with a symphonic orchestra, at a festival or keeping us company while we get from one place to the other.

Aug 07, 2018

Straight Shot

Devotchka

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

