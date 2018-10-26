EELS joined Morning Becomes Eclectic to launch their world tour and to play songs from their new album, The Deconstruction. They left us with an exclusive version of "I Like The Way This Is Going" and the backstory of the song.
EELS: "I Like The Way This Is Going" Live on MBE
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
