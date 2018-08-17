Harriet Brown: “Bag Away”

LA-based, Filipino singer-songwriter and producer Harriet Brown draws heavily on smooth chill vibes, combined with a romantic bass line on "Bag Away."
Harriet Brown
LA-based, Filipino singer-songwriter and producer Harriet Brown draws heavily on smooth chill vibes, combined with a romantic bass line on "Bag Away."
Harriet Brown
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Mura Masa: “What If I Go” (feat. Bonzai) Live on MBE UK producer Mura Masa stepped out from behind the scenes and into the limelight with his star-studded debut album, released last year. Stopping by the KCRW studios recently for a live session on MBE, Mura Masa left us with some insight and a lovely, exclusive version of "What If I Go," featuring Bonzai.
Jake Shears: “Sad Song Backwards” Recently Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears has spent more and more time in New Orleans, where the pulse and musical traditions of the city inspired his initial work on his new music. Then he hit the road to Louisville, where he teamed up with Sturgill Simpson's horn section, Jim James' drummer Dave Givan, and VHS or Beta guitarist Craig Pfunder for further inspiration on "Sad Song Backwards."
Music for Your Weekend With releases from both new faces and familiar ones, August has proven to be flush with so much good music! First, let’s begin with a new face on the… Read More
The Legacy of Aretha Franklin The Queen is dead; long live the Queen! Aretha Franklin, nicknamed “the Queen of Soul,” has passed in her adopted hometown of Detroit at the age of 76, after a… Read More