Harriet Brown: “Bag Away”

LA-based, Filipino singer-songwriter and producer Harriet Brown draws heavily on smooth chill vibes, combined with a romantic bass line on "Bag Away."

Aug 22, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

LA-based, Filipino singer-songwriter and producer Harriet Brown draws heavily on smooth chill vibes, combined with a romantic bass line on "Bag Away." 


 

Bag Away

Harriet Brown

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

