ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Helena Deland: “Take It All”

Montreal based Helena Deland is dedicated to journaling, which has given her songwriting an edge and allowed it to mature naturally. Memories tumble into a song on "Take It All." 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 14, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Montreal based Helena Deland is dedicated to journaling, which has given her songwriting an edge and allowed it to mature naturally. Memories tumble into a song on "Take It All." 

Take It All

Helena Deland

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
NPR Music x KCRW: Tiny Desk Talks
KCRW Music Blog

NPR Music x KCRW: Tiny Desk Talks NPR Music is proud to introduce their newest series, “Tiny Desk Talks” fueled by Lagunitas Brewing Company. KCRW took part in an intimate conversation about music in film with composer… Read More

Nov 13, 2018

Jerry González, Latin Jazz Heavyweight, RIP
KCRW Music Blog

Jerry González, Latin Jazz Heavyweight, RIP I first saw Jerry González and his Fort Apache Band in action at the Jazz Bakery in 1995, then at a small, short-lived club called The Ashgrove on the Santa Monica… Read More

Nov 13, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend I recently came across some new music that I’m pretty excited about! This week’s recommendations span a nice range: from flamenco to future soul, to post-punk created in an ethereal… Read More

Nov 08, 2018

Upcoming Events

View all

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed