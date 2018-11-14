Helena Deland: “Take It All”

Montreal based Helena Deland is dedicated to journaling, which has given her songwriting an edge and allowed it to mature naturally. Memories tumble into a song on "Take It All."
Helena Deland
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
