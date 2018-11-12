Huun Huur Tu & Carmen Rizzo: "Baiah Dug Duble”

Nomadic Tuvan throat singers Huun Huur Tu teamed up with electronic musician/producer Carmen Rizzo in a makeshift recording studio and forged ancestral elements with today's technology on "Baiah Dug Duble."
Huun Huur Tu & Carmen Rizzo
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
The Sea and Cake: "These Falling Arms" Live On MBE Chicago stalwarts The Sea and Cake have mastered their particular brand of sophisticated pop, making them one of the hidden treasures of the indie rock world. On a recent visit to Morning Becomes Eclectic they left us with an exclusive version of "These Falling Arms" for your listening pleasure.
HAERTS: “In This Time” New Compassion is the sophomore LP by HAERTS, with each song acting like a chapter in the spectrum of love. After being dropped by their label, the duo left NYC seeking solace with the intention of creating songs regardless of the outcome. "In This Time" comes from the wisdom only breaking and healing provides.
Metric: “Now or Never Now” When asked about Metric's song "Now or Never Now" Emily Haines says: "When you’re suddenly confronted with the fact that you’re rapidly running out of time to take action in your life, it isn’t always pretty. You can no longer afford the luxury of words like “eventually”, or indulge in the usual superficial fixes. “Now or Never Now” is the song for anyone who has stagnated, paralyzed by past failures (real or imagined), in a state of regret. It’s the song for that point when you realize there’s no escaping what you’re trapped in unless you’re willing to get hurt again. Everything sucks in an exhilarating way. There’s nothing left to do but start over."
Sharon Van Etten: “Comeback Kid” Sharon Van Etten wants AND does it all. She says: "I want to be a mom, a singer, an actress, go to school, but yeah, I have a stain on my shirt, oatmeal in my hair and I feel like a mess, but I'm here. Doing it. This record is about pursuing your passions." It's hard to believe that "Comeback Kid" was originally a piano ballad, we love the anthemic version.
