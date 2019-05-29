Jack Waterson is part of LA's underground music scene dating back to its start in the early 80's as part of Green on Red. Decades later he’s teamed with producer Adrian Younge, and Waterson presents “Smile,” a sonic psychedelic kaleidoscopic.
Jack Waterson: “Smile”
Ariana Morgenstern