As a kid, Justin Townes Earle struggled with addiction and juvenile delinquency and his music reflects the struggle ordinary Americans might find themselves in. Earles explains the intent of "Appalachian Nightmare" this way: “I want this song to say that if you are marginalized, you will find anyway you can to survive. Drug problems and criminal behavior are not a problem of color, creed, or race.”
Justin Townes Earle: “Appalachian Nightmare”
