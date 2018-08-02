King Tuff: Neverending Sunshine

According to Kyle Thomas, aka King Tuff, there is a hidden world where songs come from and an invisible hand that guides the artist to his calling. Representing his latest psychic revolution, we share the song "Neverending Sunshine."
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
HALFNOISE: She Said Spearheaded by multi-instrumentalist Zac Farro, HALFNOISE is a way for his friends to get involved with the project and encourage each other to step out of their comfort zones and have some fun. "She Said" feels just like that: a bunch of friends making party music.
BC Unidos: 1, 2, 3 in French (ft. Howlin' Pelle of The Hives) Swedish duo BC Unidos features Markus Krunegård, a prolific artist and composer that has worked with the likes of Miike Snow and Santigold, and Patrik Berger, who has written many a hit, including co-writing Robyn's "Dancing On My Own." Their new collaborative project invites friends to partake in a musical free zone. Their debut album features one such guest - Howlin' Pelle of The Hives - on "1, 2, 3 in French."
Iron & Wine: What Hurts Worse Iron & Wine fans, rejoice, as we have a follow-up to their 2017 Grammy-nominated album, Beast Epic. Weed Garden is a 6-song EP that features songs from the writing phase for his last album, but which weren't quite completed. We're glad he had the chance to work his finishing magic on them, such as on "What Hurts Worse."
CLOVES: Wasted Time Moody and haunting, Melbourne's singer/songwriter CLOVES taps into the feeling that arises when we think we've lost our audience mid-conversation. CLOVES aims right for the heart on"Wasted Time," a reflection of those internal conversations that don't lead anywhere.
