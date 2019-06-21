Silversun Pickups: “It Doesn’t Matter Why”

Celebrating rebirth and renewal, Silversun Pickups have been together for nearly 20 years. Lead singer Brian Aubert never tires of the built in pun that is: "It Doesn't Matter Why," Aubert says: Fundamentally, it’s about understanding that someone is upset or in a spell and instead of trying to deconstruct why or how they got to this state, the fact that they are there is all that needs to be recognized. Stop trying to solve it and just be there and listen." That's just good advice.