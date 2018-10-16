The Sha La Das: “Okay My Love”

The Everly Brothers and The Beach Boys used their familial bonds to craft their signature close knit harmonies. Now the Sha La Das are here to carry on that tradition. Bill Schaldas taught his sons group harmonies on the stoop of their Staten Island home which resulted in the formation of The Sha La Das, and their Daptone Records debut Love in the Wind. From that delightful album, check out "Okay My Love" backed by members of the Dap-Kings and Menahan Street Band. Their music drips with doo-wop, blues, and soul.