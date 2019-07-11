Tycho: “Japan” featuring Hannah Cottrell

Scott Hansen aka Tycho says this of his new track: "I was thinking a lot about the kinds of electronic music instruments I had been using when I first started making music in the late '90s. With “Japan,” I was trying to recapture a part of that sound and combine it with the imagery and experiences from my trip to Hakone [Japan]. I sent the song to Hannah Cottrell (aka Saint Sinner) with nothing more than the title of 'Japan' and she wrote all of the lyrics."