Wafia: “I'm Good”

Just about every DJ on our airwaves has played Wafia's "I'm Good," the summer smash comes from the hotly-tipped Australian newcomer. This song is infectious and empowering, save it for your party playlist. 

Dec 05, 2018

Just about every DJ on our airwaves has played Wafia's "I'm Good," the summer smash comes from the hotly-tipped Australian newcomer. This song is infectious and empowering, save it for your party playlist. 

I'm Good

Wafia

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

