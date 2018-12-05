Wafia: “I'm Good”

Just about every DJ on our airwaves has played Wafia's "I'm Good," the summer smash comes from the hotly-tipped Australian newcomer. This song is infectious and empowering, save it for your party playlist.
Wafia
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Django Django: "In Your Beat" Live On MBE UK art-rockers Django Django took a turn towards pop on their 3rd album, Marble Skies. Said to be their most confident release to date, we welcomed them back to KCRW studios for a live set. We offer "In Your Beat" recorded exclusively for Morning Becomes Eclectic.
The Traveling Wilburys "End of the Line" Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, and Roy Orbison aka The Traveling Wilburys formed out of friendship. This super group released an amazing album that garnered a Grammy and countless accolades in 1988. Proving their enduring chemistry and collective genius, "End of the Line" sounds as good today as it did 30 years ago. Go ride into the sunset with "End of the Line!"
