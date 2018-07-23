DONATE
Anthony Valadez
Broken beats, soulful key chords with guitar fuzz, combined with yesterday's dusty drums with tomorrow's samples and sounds.
Eclectic 24
KCRW's all-music channel Eclectic24, blending the collected talents and tastes of KCRW's DJs into a single voice. Free music streaming 24/7 at KCRW.com.
Morning Edition
National Public Radio's morning newsmagazine.
Welcome to LA
Los Angeles is a city carved out of the desert – a conjured image of paradise. These are the stories of people who learn what lies beyond the dream – yacht parties with theremin makers that end on the rocks, low-budget filmmaking that blurs the line between truth and fiction, movie stars and Hollywood hopefuls whose stories seem too crazy to be true. Welcome to Los Angeles.
Don't @ Me with Justin Simien
Join me, Justin Simien, each week for unfiltered conversations with the stars, artists and creators shaping our culture. If you’ve seen my show and film, Dear White People, you know we’re going to get into how race, gender, and sexuality impacts our lives and shapes our work. Beyond the knee-jerk reactions and Twitter hot takes, my guests and I get real and raw. Don't like what you hear? Don't @ Me.
The Organist
Take a weird, thoughtful and pleasurable journey into literature, music, art, philosophy, the internet, language, and history with McSweeney's and KCRW. This unconventional arts-and-culture magazine features contributors and guests like Miranda July, George Saunders, Lena Dunham, Tig Notaro, and Sarah Silverman.
Do you have a question about your body? Do you have an experience that others should know about? Painful sex, endometriosis, chronic migraines, mental health: nothing is off the table. Join our Facebook group to be a part of the conversation.