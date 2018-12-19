Edward M. Burns and Jim Gauer: Questioning Minds: The Letters of Guy Davenport and Hugh Kenner

Bookworm

A voluminous correspondence of an intellectual friendship between two literary geniuses, Questioning Minds: The Letters of Guy Davenport and Hugh Kenner. Editor Edward M. Burns and Hugh Kenner student Jim Gauer (Novel Explosives) speak about modern literature being brought into schools by these two prismatic cultural icons. Their manifold riches are discussed, such as their sense of responsibility to other writers they believed in. We discuss Guy Davenport, one of the great writers of this last century, and Hugh Kenner, one of the great critics; two great teachers.