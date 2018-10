Hedge-fund manager billionaire Barry Cohen has lost track of what he once cared about and loved; he flees New York on a Greyhound bus, leaving behind his wife and autistic child, searching for his old college sweetheart. Gary Shteyngart says Barry first appears to have a heart squished by money to such an extent that it’s hard to hear his heartbeats, but the book was written for the reader to learn the ticks of Barry’s heart.



Photos by Christopher Ho.