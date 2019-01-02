ON AIR
Jeff Jackson: Destroy All Monsters: The Last Rock Novel

Author, Jeff Jackson Christopher Ho

Jeff Jackson’s Destroy All Monsters: The Last Rock Novel comes at the same story from radically different angles that echo and rewrite each other. Side A: My Dark Ages, and Side B: Kill City—both about a murderous epidemic among musicians in small rock clubs across the country. The novel’s meaning is discussed in relation to the whole novel itself.


Photos by Christopher Ho.

Credits

Guest:
Jeff Jackson - novelist and playwright

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Michelle Escobar, Alan Howard

