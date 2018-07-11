ON AIR
Presenting The Organist from McSweeney's

We share an episode of a KCRW podcast produced in collaboration with McSweeney's.

Jul 13, 2018

We thought Bookworm listeners might enjoy hearing a sample of another KCRW podcast. It's called The Organist and is produced in collaboration with the independent publisher McSweeney's. It's an experimental arts and culture program that looks at the connection between artists and ideas. 

You can subscribe to the program here.

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Michelle Escobar
Alan Howard

