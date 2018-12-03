Food on film has come a long way since Julia Child. See, for example, the work of David Gelb, director of Jiro Dreams of Sushi and creator of Chef’s Table on Netflix. As a film school student, he wanted to make movies like Star Wars. In his move to documentary filmmaking, he brings passion for character (and a ton of appetite), to fine dining and informal cuisines alike. We hope you have a snack ready for his conversation with Justin, with nourishment for foodies and filmmakers alike.