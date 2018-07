Eddie Huang is becoming the voice of Third Culture kids in America. He’s the chef-owner of Baohaus, and host of Vice’s Huang’s World. He’s also the author of books “Double Cup Love” and “Fresh Off the Boat,” which inspired a hit ABC sitcom by the same name. Huang recently announced a new unscripted show called Cash Only, about immigrants and food culture.



From ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ to Baohaus, Eddie Huang is changing the way

Third Culture kids in America see themselves. Photo by Christopher Ho.