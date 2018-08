French chef Joël Robuchon has died of cancer at age 73. Throughout the course of his landmark career, the chef accrued more than 30 Michelin stars all around the world. Chef Ludo Lefebvre remembers Robuchon’s impact on contemporary French cuisine.



French chef and Michelin’s most-starred man, Joël Robuchon has died

of cancer at age 73. Photo by Charles Platiau/Reuters.