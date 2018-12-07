ON AIR
Nik Sharma’s journey, ‘Now & Again,’ and doomsday prepping

Nik Sharma’s path has led from Mumbai to the U.S., and from the world of genetics to food writing. Photo by Chronicle Books

Nik Sharma represents a new vanguard of personal stories being told in food media. Julia Turshen shares some tips about spending time with loved ones during the holidays. We also delve into the lesser-known traditions of Hanukkah and learn how to prep for the apocalypse with the chefs of Joe Beef.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia

