Nik Sharma represents a new vanguard of personal stories being told in food media. Julia Turshen shares some tips about spending time with loved ones during the holidays. We also delve into the lesser-known traditions of Hanukkah and learn how to prep for the apocalypse with the chefs of Joe Beef.
Nik Sharma’s journey, ‘Now & Again,’ and doomsday prepping
Nik Sharma’s journey
“Mine is the story of a gay immigrant, told through food,” writes Nik Sharma , who originally came to the U.S. from Mumbai to study genetics. Sharma began chronicling his...
18 min, 18 sec
Market Report - Winter Squash
Over at the Santa Monica Farmers Market, executive chef Ria Barbosa of the Paramount Coffee Project is thinking about her restaurant’s soon-to-launch dinner service....
7 min, 19 sec
The many flavors of Hanukkah
Naama Shefi is is the founder of the Jewish Food Society , a nonprofit organization that works to preserve and revitalize Jewish cuisine. She’s here to share ways of...
9 min, 39 sec
Leftovers with loved ones
Entertaining guests during the holidays can sometimes feel like a competitive sport, with the corresponding pressure to go as big or fancy as possible. Enter Julia...
8 min, 51 sec
