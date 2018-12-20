ON AIR
The origins of wine, Uighur food, “imaginary feasts”

Vineyards producing Trentodoc sparkling wine. Instituto Trento DOC

For many, wine and the holidays simply go together. Journalist Kevin Begos wrote a book about his search for wine’s origins. There’s also a prized bubbly from Italy that you might not have known about. Plus: a look at the plight of Uighurs by way of an exceptional meal in Australia. We’re also revisiting bean-to-bar chocolate for those of you looking for last-minute stocking stuffers.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia

