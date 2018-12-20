For many, wine and the holidays simply go together. Journalist Kevin Begos wrote a book about his search for wine’s origins. There’s also a prized bubbly from Italy that you might not have known about. Plus: a look at the plight of Uighurs by way of an exceptional meal in Australia. We’re also revisiting bean-to-bar chocolate for those of you looking for last-minute stocking stuffers.
The origins of wine, Uighur food, “imaginary feasts”
From this Episode:
The search for wine’s origins
Journalist Kevin Begos set out to trace the origins and history of wine. It’s a journey that took him from the Caucasus Mountains to Greece, Italy, and France and...
A beloved Italian sparkling wine lands in the U.S.
When it comes to sparkling wine, Italian wines like Franciacorta and Prosecco get most of the press. But Good Food contributor Simran Sethi says you should know about...
Uighurs continue food traditions abroad despite persecution
Good Food contributor Abbie Fentress Swanson recently returned from a trip to Australia, where she learned about plight of the Uighur people by way of an extraordinary...
The role of “imaginary feasts” in concentration camps
While researching concentration camps around the world, historian Andrea Pitzer learned that even the memory of food helped sustain hope in the most horrific...
LA’s bean-to-bar chocolate queen
Ruth Kennison is LA’s authority on chocolate making. As the owner of The Chocolate Project , she is part of a small group of instructors in the country teaching...
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia