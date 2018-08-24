ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty...

Two of President Trump’s close associates, eight felonies each.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 24, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

What does the guilty verdict for Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen’s guilty plea mean for President Trump? Will there be more indictments around him? And why didn’t Attorney General Jeff Sessions loyally protect the president? Duncan Levin, an attorney who formerly worked in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the Department of Justice, talks with the panel about who else is in danger, impeachment rumblings and more.

Meanwhile, another one of President Trump’s earliest supporters in Congress is in legal trouble. Representative Duncan Hunter, a Republican in Southern California, is accused, along with his wife, of using hundreds of thousands from his campaign account for personal expenses. Trey Radel is a former Congressman who was charged with a crime while in office. He tells the panel about the experience and the pressures Hunter may be facing from his party.

Finally, Senator Elizabeth Warren thinks she has a solution to all this corruption in Washington—massive changes to lobbying rules. She wants to put workers on corporate boards. Is that socialism, or is it a way to make capitalism work for regular people again? Linette Lopez of Business Insider explains the proposals and jumps into the debate with the panel.

U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan, New York City, U.S. August 21, 2018. Photo credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters.

Guests:
Duncan Levin, former federal prosecutor and principal at Tucker Levin PLLC, @duncan_levin
Trey Radel, radio host and former Congressman, @treyradel
Linette Lopez, Business Insider, @lopezlinette

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Jill Filipovic

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The dirtiest spot on an airplane, and tips for staying healthy onboard
For The Curious Blog

The dirtiest spot on an airplane, and tips for staying healthy onboard Airlines are looking into new wellness programs for ultra-long nonstop flights, including changing menus to promote hydration. Singapore Airlines is considering healthier, lower calorie options, and substituting starchy potatoes with… Read More

Aug 24, 2018

Tea parties, skateboarders and wildfires: The story of Montecito’s Mar y Cel
For The Curious Blog

Tea parties, skateboarders and wildfires: The story of Montecito’s Mar y Cel Atop a hill in Montecito above East Mountain Drive sits a single stone wall with three archways. It’s been there for over a century, and has weathered decadent parties, rebellious… Read More

Aug 24, 2018

Why are there casinos in Hawaiian Gardens and Bell Gardens?
For The Curious Blog

Why are there casinos in Hawaiian Gardens and Bell Gardens? ﻿ Picture the inside of a casino. What’s the first thing that comes to mind? You don’t have to be a high roller in your spare time to stake a… Read More

Aug 21, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed