LRC Live: Kavanaugh Accused

And true to our tagline, it's a civilized yet provocative conversation about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh faces an accusation of attempted rape thirty five years ago when he was in high school. How should senators weigh such an allegation? And will his accuser testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee? Keli Goff and Ken White join Ana Marie Cox and Rich Lowry for that conversation, plus how Hollywood, Democrats and Republicans are and are not reckoning with their #MeToo moments.



Then, we look ahead to the November midterm elections with Ron Brownstein of CNN. Do Democrats have a shot at the Senate? Is Beto O'Rourke for real, and what House battlegrounds should we watch? Gustavo Arellano and Clare Venegas, two experts on Orange County, discuss how California's quintessential red county turned purple, and what the means for Democrats' hopes in November.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh speak during his nomination announcement in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2018. Picture taken July 9, 2018. Photo credit: Jim Bourg/Reuters.