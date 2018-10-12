ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

LRC Live: Taxes, tech and Taylor Swift

It’s a special live Left, Right & Center from San Francisco!

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 12, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Left, Right & Center is on the road. This week, Josh Barro hosts the show from Inforum at The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco with Ana Marie Cox on the left, Megan McArdle on the right, and more special guests.

Ken White and Tim Miller join to talk about the president’s tax troubles — does anyone care? Should you care? And there’s still a lot to talk with Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. How’s it playing in the polls for the midterms?

Then, we’re back in 2015 and it’s Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West again. One is endorsing Democrats in Tennessee. The other is having lunch with the president in the Oval Office.

Finally, Linette Lopez and Andrew Perraut give us a relationship update on government and tech.

Recorded at INFORUM at the Commonwealth Club. Photo credit: Eric Ritger.


Guests:
Ken White, Brown, White & Osborn / Popehat, @Popehat
Tim Miller, filmmaker
Linette Lopez, Business Insider, @lopezlinette
Andrew Perraut, Policy Advisor, Radiant Strategies

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ana Marie Cox
Megan McArdle

Producers:
Sara Fay

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Prop 8: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 8: What you need to know Prop 8 aims to regulate dialysis clinics, specifically putting a 15 percent cap on profits for these companies. KCET brings you what you need to know in just 1 minute. Read More

Oct 12, 2018

As gardens spring up in Skid Row some cry gentrification
For The Curious Blog

As gardens spring up in Skid Row some cry gentrification Nobody on the corner of 4th and Towne remembers exactly when the first garden appeared – only that it was swiftly followed by another, and then another. But everyone agrees… Read More

Oct 11, 2018

MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on a traumatic childhood and finally being ‘seen’
For The Curious Blog

MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on a traumatic childhood and finally being ‘seen’ LA Philharmonic violinist Vijay Gupta recently won a MacArthur “genius” grant, which are given to people who show “exceptional creativity in their work.” Gupta is known for launching Street Symphony,… Read More

Oct 10, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed