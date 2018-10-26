Not a hoax

Near the site of the arrest, the FBI was seen towing away a van covered in right-wing bumperstickers. How is President Trump talking about the attempted attacks on his opponents? And who's listening in on his phone calls? Olivia Nuzzi joins the panel to share reaction from the White House to the security news of the week.



Then, we're less than two weeks away from the midterms. How are the numbers looking? Nathaniel Rakich from FiveThirtyEight breaks down the numbers for high profile races and how the parties are faring. Plus, is Ana Marie Cox the only liberal with a soft spot for Ted Cruz?



Finally: a caravan of Central American migrants is approaching the southern border of the US. Jose Diaz-Briseno of the Mexican newspaper Reforma talks about Mexico's role in halting illegal entry at its own southern border, and why the migrants are seeking asylum in Mexico.



Televised pictures of parcel bombs suspect Cesar Sayoc are reflected in the official portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2018. Photo credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters.