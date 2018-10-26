ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Not a hoax

There has been an arrest in the attempted bombings of President Trump's opponents and critics: a 56-year-old resident of South Florida.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 26, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Near the site of the arrest, the FBI was seen towing away a van covered in right-wing bumperstickers. How is President Trump talking about the attempted attacks on his opponents? And who's listening in on his phone calls? Olivia Nuzzi joins the panel to share reaction from the White House to the security news of the week.

Then, we're less than two weeks away from the midterms. How are the numbers looking? Nathaniel Rakich from FiveThirtyEight breaks down the numbers for high profile races and how the parties are faring. Plus, is Ana Marie Cox the only liberal with a soft spot for Ted Cruz?

Finally: a caravan of Central American migrants is approaching the southern border of the US. Jose Diaz-Briseno of the Mexican newspaper Reforma talks about Mexico's role in halting illegal entry at its own southern border, and why the migrants are seeking asylum in Mexico.

Televised pictures of parcel bombs suspect Cesar Sayoc are reflected in the official portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2018. Photo credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters.

Guests:
Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine, @olivianuzzi
Nathaniel Rakich, elections analyst for FiveThirtyEight, @baseballot
José Diaz Briseño, Washington correspondent for Reforma, @diazbriseno

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Ana Marie Cox

Producers:
Sara Fay

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Measure G and Measure H: Who should divvy up Santa Barbara County?
For The Curious Blog

Measure G and Measure H: Who should divvy up Santa Barbara County?  Two competing proposals making their way to the polls this November might reshape the future of Santa Barbara County’s supervisorial districts. Both Measure G and Measure H call for an… Read More

Oct 26, 2018

Prop 6 has big implications for the Central Coast
For The Curious Blog

Prop 6 has big implications for the Central Coast The commute from Ventura to Santa Barbara can be a miserable drive. Roberto Martinez knows it well. In order to get from his home in Ventura to his job in… Read More

Oct 26, 2018

As a teachers strike looms, KCRW talks to the two men at the center of the conflict
For The Curious Blog

As a teachers strike looms, KCRW talks to the two men at the center of the conflict After months of a stalemate in negotiations and the recent failure of mediation talks, a strike by Los Angeles Unified School District teachers looks increasingly likely. If instructors in America’s… Read More

Oct 26, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed