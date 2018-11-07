The results are in from the 2018 midterm elections. The Democrats will take back the House and the Republicans maintain control of the Senate. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has stepped down. What were the less-reported results of this election? What do these changes mean for the Mueller investigation and future action in the House?
The Left, Right & Center Midterms Special
The results are in. Who’s happy? Who’s not?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Steve Kornacki, Salon.com, @SteveKornacki
Astead Herndon, National politics reporter, New York Times, @asteadwesley
Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine, @olivianuzzi
Jonathan Chait, New York magazine, @jonathanchait
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ana Marie Cox
Rich Lowry
Producers:
Sara Fay
Laura Dine Million
