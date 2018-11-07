ON AIR
The Left, Right & Center Midterms Special

The results are in. Who’s happy? Who’s not?

Nov 07, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The results are in from the 2018 midterm elections. The Democrats will take back the House and the Republicans maintain control of the Senate. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has stepped down. What were the less-reported results of this election? What do these changes mean for the Mueller investigation and future action in the House?

Guests:
Steve Kornacki, Salon.com, @SteveKornacki
Astead Herndon, National politics reporter, New York Times, @asteadwesley
Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine, @olivianuzzi
Jonathan Chait, New York magazine, @jonathanchait

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ana Marie Cox
Rich Lowry

Producers:
Sara Fay
Laura Dine Million

For The Curious
Live California results from NPR
For The Curious Blog

Live California results from NPR Live election results for your state: Get the latest on California’s ballot measures and races for governor, Senate and House. Read More

Nov 06, 2018

Live election updates from NPR
For The Curious Blog

Live election updates from NPR Loading… Read More

Nov 06, 2018

Election 2018: ‘You are the enemy’
For The Curious Blog

Election 2018: ‘You are the enemy’ During his three decades in elected office, Orange County Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher has talked to the press countless times about his views. But last Saturday, when I dropped by… Read More

Nov 02, 2018

