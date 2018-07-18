ON AIR
The Team

This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I talk about why good teams need new people, not good teams need nice people, which is why people at Time Warner are nervous about the new people at AT&T;.

Jul 18, 2018

This is Rob Long, and on today's Martini Shot I talk about why good teams need new people, not good teams need nice people, which is why people at Time Warner are nervous about the new people at AT&T.

Host:
Rob Long

