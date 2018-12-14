ON AIR
California Wildfires: Learning to Live in the New Abnormal

California Wildfire Photo by John Camilli

We’ve just had some terrible fires: Woolsey, Camp, Thomas. More of those fires will come again -- bigger and hotter. Californians need to figure out how to cope with this new reality, and plan ahead. We broadcast a portion of Press Play’s live event: “California Wildfires: Learning to Live in the New Abnormal.”

Credits

Guests:
Mikke Pierson - Malibu City Councilman-elect, Dave Jones - California Department of Insurance - @CA_DaveJones, Wade Graham - Pepperdine University - @wadelgraham, Leah Stokes - Assistant professor, UCSB’s Department of Political Science - @leahstokes, Jonathan Bastian - Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara - @jwbastian

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

