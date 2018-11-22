ON AIR
How an LA resident connected to her Persian roots through food

On this Thanksgiving, we rebroadcast some of Press Play’s favorite segments of the year. We hear from Naz Deravian about her cookbook of Persian recipes and the memories they evoked. If you’re flying, we give tips on staying healthy while onboard. Also, do vitamin IV drips work, and why have restaurants gotten rid of salt shakers?

Nov 22, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

How an immigrant from Iran recreated the recipes of her youth 15 MIN, 34 SEC

When Naz Deravian was eight years old, she and her family fled Iran as the 1979 revolution threw their home country into chaos. She grew up in Canada, then moved to LA as an adult to pursue acting. But once in LA, she yearned for her mother’s Persian home cooking. Over time -- and with the help of her family -- Deravian learned the recipes herself. She turned her food, and the memories it evoked, into an award-winning food blog and cookbook.

Guests:
Naz Deravian, author of “Bottom of the Pot: Persian Recipes and Stories”

The dirtiest spot on a plane, and how to stay healthy onboard 11 MIN, 23 SEC

Airlines are looking into new wellness programs for ultra-long, nonstop flights, including changing menus to promote hydration. We hear about those strategies, and get tips for avoiding germs on any flight. We learn how filthy the bathrooms are, how contaminated the water can be, and why you should keep that overhead fan on all the time.

Guests:
Dr. Mark Gendreau, Chief Medical Officer of Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals in Massachusetts
Scott McCartney, airline reporter, Wall Street Journal

More:
The dirtiest spot on an airplane, and tips for staying healthy onboard

Should you get an IV drip infusion of vitamins if you’re feeling run down? 15 MIN, 14 SEC

If you overindulge this Thanksgiving, maybe a vitamin IV drip will do you good. Maybe. We take you inside one of those storefront IV drip places, and talk about whether or not the latest wellness trend is actually good for you.

Guests:
Dr. David L. Katz, Director of the Prevention Research Center at Yale university
Yael Even Or, Producer, 'Press Play' (@yaelevenor)

Why many high-end restaurants have nixed salt shakers 6 MIN, 17 SEC

Have you noticed when you go out to a nice restaurant these days, something’s missing from your table? Kate Krader did. She’s food editor for Bloomberg News, and she looked into why salt shakers are M.I.A.

Guests:
Kate Krader, food editor at Bloomberg News (@kkrader)

Naz Deravian. Photo credit Jonathan Vandiveer

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

