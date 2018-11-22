How an LA resident connected to her Persian roots through food

When Naz Deravian was eight years old, she and her family fled Iran as the 1979 revolution threw their home country into chaos. She grew up in Canada, then moved to LA as an adult to pursue acting. But once in LA, she yearned for her mother’s Persian home cooking. Over time -- and with the help of her family -- Deravian learned the recipes herself. She turned her food, and the memories it evoked, into an award-winning food blog and cookbook.

Guests:

Naz Deravian, author of “Bottom of the Pot: Persian Recipes and Stories”