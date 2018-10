This week, the U.N.’s scientific panel published a major report, saying that by 2040, there will be catastrophic changes to the earth due to global warming. It says the Arctic Sea will no longer have ice in the summer, meaning a lot more water in the oceans. The world’s coral reefs will be gone. There will be massive food shortages, storms, wildfires. We get on-the-ground perspectives from two people who are dealing with the effects of climate change right now. First: a Santa Barbara official who deals with wildfires. Second: a Long Beach resident whose ocean view is often blocked by a 6-10 foot high sand berm.

Rob Hazard, Assistant Fire Marshall, Santa Barbara County

Ron Salk, resident of the Long Beach peninsula

