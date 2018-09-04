How Vinod Khosla could reshape California coastal policy

Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh start today. Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and others complained at length about access to documents from Kavanaugh’s time in the George W. Bush administration. Republicans weren’t having it, and there were protests. If Kavanaugh is confirmed as expected, he has the potential to reshape the nation’s highest court, cementing a conservative majority that would likely last for decades.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)