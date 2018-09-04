ON AIR
How Vinod Khosla could reshape California coastal policy

Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla wants people off his beach, and he’s willing to spend billions of dollars to make it happen. He’s pushing his case to the Supreme Court. Khosla bought a whole beach village near Half Moon Bay in Northern California. But he hasn’t spent a night there.

Sep 04, 2018

Contentious confirmation hearings begin for Brett Kavanaugh 9 MIN, 34 SEC

Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh start today. Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and others complained at length about access to documents from Kavanaugh’s time in the George W. Bush administration. Republicans weren’t having it, and there were protests. If Kavanaugh is confirmed as expected, he has the potential to reshape the nation’s highest court, cementing a conservative majority that would likely last for decades.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

Democrats have advantage in tight House races, poll shows 8 MIN, 13 SEC

For the next two months, a lot of attention will be on the November midterms. A new Washington Post/ABC News poll finds that Democrats have a clear advantage in up-for-grabs House races. Fifty-two percent of registered voters would vote for a Democratic candidate in their congressional district, and only 38 percent for a Republican candidate. That’s a 14-point gap.

Guests:
Scott Clement, Washington Post (@sfcpoll)

More:
Poll: Democrats regain clear advantage in midterms shaping up as referendum on President Trump

How will Facebook and Twitter prevent foreign interference during the midterm elections? 6 MIN, 46 SEC

On Wednesday, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. The topic: what tech companies are doing to protect the upcoming midterm elections. Expect to hear lots about Russians, bots, and how conservatives say they get shut out of the debate.

Guests:
David McCabe, Axios

More:
Facebook and Twitter suit up for hearings on the Hill

Vinod Khosla fights a 10 year battle for a beach he doesn't use 12 MIN

Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla wants people off his beach, and he’s willing to spend billions of dollars to make it happen. He’s been pursuing the issue in court for a decade. But California courts have so far sided with beachgoers, saying Khosla is violating state law by trying to restrict access to his beach. So now he’s trying to take his fight to the Supreme Court. Khosla bought a whole beach village just south of Half Moon Bay in Northern California. But he hasn’t even spent a night there.

Guests:
Nellie Bowles, New York Times (@NellieBowles)

More:
Every Generation Gets the Beach Villain It Deserves

Will Nike regret hiring Colin Kaepernick for its new campaign? 9 MIN, 8 SEC

Nike has hired Colin Kaepernick to be one of the athletes for its new “Just Do It” campaign. He’s the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the movement to kneel during the national anthem to protest police violence against people of color. It’s created all kinds of controversy. No NFL team has hired Kaepernick since that all started. Today, Nike’s stock took a dip. Pictures are circulating on social media of people cutting the swooshes out of their socks and setting their Nike shoes on fire. That’s as the NFL season is about to start.

Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)

CREDITS

Half Moon Bay image by John 'K'

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

