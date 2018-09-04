How Vinod Khosla could reshape California coastal policy

Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla wants people off his beach, and he’s willing to spend billions of dollars to make it happen. He’s been pursuing the issue in court for a decade. But California courts have so far sided with beachgoers, saying Khosla is violating state law by trying to restrict access to his beach. So now he’s trying to take his fight to the Supreme Court. Khosla bought a whole beach village just south of Half Moon Bay in Northern California. But he hasn’t even spent a night there.

Nellie Bowles, New York Times (@NellieBowles)

