The Dow is up more than 700 points, a day after stocks took a beating. Apple says it’s cutting its revenue forecast for the first time in some 15 years. But the jobs report is great. What’s going on with the economy?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Is the economy healthy or recession-bound?
From this Episode:
Are we heading toward a recession or not?
Wall Street has had a bumpy ride for the last few weeks. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that the Fed is independent of the White House. The Dow’s...
10 min, 9 sec
How freshmen House Democrats are handling the government shutdown
President Trump threatened to keep the government shut down for months or even years. But he said he was optimistic the impasse would be resolved soon. If not, he said he...
7 min, 45 sec
What Paradise learned from the Camp Fire
The Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history. It left 86 dead, nearly 14,000 homes destroyed, and the town of Paradise in ruins....
15 min, 27 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer