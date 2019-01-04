ON AIR
Is the economy healthy or recession-bound?

The New York Stock Exchange. Photo by Richard Drew

The Dow is up more than 700 points, a day after stocks took a beating. Apple says it’s cutting its revenue forecast for the first time in some 15 years. But the jobs report is great. What’s going on with the economy?

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

