In “Sorry to Bother You,” Lakeith Stanfield plays a telemarketer who gets promoted after he uses a “white voice” on calls. Rosamund Pike is famed war correspondent Marie Colvin in “A Private War.” And Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally have been happily married for 18 years, despite playing a divorced couple on “Parks and Recreation.”
New Year’s Day: Favorite film interviews from 2018
Lakeith Stanfield, from ‘Atlanta’ to ‘Sorry to Bother You’
“Sorry to Bother You” is an absurdist dark comedy set in Oakland. The lead character is a black guy named Cash, who’s down on his luck. He gets a job as a telemarketer. Cash...
‘A Private War:’ An homage to war correspondent Marie Colvin
What does it take to be a war correspondent? What kind of person is drawn to cover death and destruction, and why? Does the reporting make any difference? These questions...
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer