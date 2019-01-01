ON AIR
New Year’s Day: Favorite film interviews from 2018

Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike) and Paul Conroy (Jamie Dornan) scout the arid landscape in "A Private War." Photo credit: Aviron Pictures

In “Sorry to Bother You,” Lakeith Stanfield plays a telemarketer who gets promoted after he uses a “white voice” on calls. Rosamund Pike is famed war correspondent Marie Colvin in “A Private War.” And Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally have been happily married for 18 years, despite playing a divorced couple on “Parks and Recreation.”

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

