Paul Manafort's $15,000 ostrich jacket and other lavish spendings

Paul Manafort’s trial is in day four in Virginia. The former Trump campaign chairman is facing bank and tax fraud charges. The proceeding are full of accounting talk, documents, and bank records. But it does get juicy -- in the form of a his luxury wardrobe. It includes a $15,000 ostrich jacket, and another coat of python skin.
Jackets included in the government's exhibits admitted into evidence, at the trial of
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, are seen in this
combination image of pictures released from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office
in Washington, DC, U.S. on August 1, 2018.
Courtesy Special Counsel's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Robin Givhan, Fashion Editor, Washington Post
