Paul Manafort's $15,000 ostrich jacket and other lavish spendings

It’s day four of Paul Manafort’s trial in Virginia. The former Trump campaign chairman faces bank and tax fraud charges. The proceeding are full of accounting talk, documents and bank records. But it does get juicy -- in the form of a his luxury wardrobe. It includes a $15,000 ostrich jacket, and another coat of python skin.

Aug 03, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

An explainer on QAnon 9 MIN, 47 SEC

At a rally in Florida this week, President Donald Trump shared media coverage with attendees, specifically those who sported T-shirts and signs with the letter Q. The Q stands for QAnon, a right-wing conspiracy theory that makes “pizzagate” look tame.

Guests:
Jane Coaston, Vox

More:
#QAnon, the scarily popular pro-Trump conspiracy theory, explained

What are progressives saying about how Democrats are handling Trump pre-midterms? 7 MIN, 26 SEC

The people who most want to get rid of the president -- progressive Democrats -- are meeting in New Orleans. Thousands of liberal activists and political candidates have arrived for the annual Netroots conference. They’re highlighting the deep strategy divide within the Democratic Party, which is trying to hone its message ahead of the November elections.

Guests:
David Siders, Politico (@davidsiders)

More:
Democratic rivalries laid bare at liberal summit

Have sexual misconduct allegations against Les Moonves changed anything at CBS? 7 MIN, 45 SEC

The New Yorker report on CBS chief Les Moonves came out last Friday, detailing sexual misconduct allegations by six women against him. He spoke Thursday during a conference call with investors. He did not address the allegations. But he remains in charge.

Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

More:
CBS Hires Multiple Law Firms to Investigate Claims Against Leslie Moonves

Does Disney's 'Christopher Robin' stay true to the soul of A.A. Milne's stories? 14 MIN, 6 SEC

Our critics review “The Darkest Minds,” a film adaptation of a popular young adult book, in which adults fear everyone under age 18; “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” about a teen who is sent to gay conversion therapy; Disney’s “Christopher Robin,” starring Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin, alongside live-action Winnie the Pooh and friends; the buddy comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

Guests:
Amy Nicholson, host of the podcast The Canon (@theAmyNicholson)
Witney Seibold, co-host of Canceled Too Soon (@witneyseibold)

What Paul Manafort's expensive wardrobe suggests about him 9 MIN, 2 SEC

Paul Manafort’s trial is in day four in Virginia. The former Trump campaign chairman is facing bank and tax fraud charges. The proceeding are full of accounting talk, documents, and bank records. But it does get juicy -- in the form of a his luxury wardrobe. It includes a $15,000 ostrich jacket, and another coat of python skin.


Jackets included in the government's exhibits admitted into evidence, at the trial of
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, are seen in this
combination image of pictures released from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office
in Washington, DC, U.S. on August 1, 2018.

Courtesy Special Counsel's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Guests:
Robin Givhan, Fashion Editor, Washington Post

More:
Paul Manafort’s ostrich jacket pretty much sums up Paul Manafort

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

