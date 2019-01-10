Governor Gavin Newsom has unveiled his first budget, which includes billions of more dollars for schools, poor families, and the homeless. Newsom says he’s going to “lean in” where others are backing away. He’s also promising more funds for fire protection and for communities that have lost a big property tax base.
Raining money in Sacramento: Gov. Newsom unveils his first budget
