Raining money in Sacramento: Gov. Newsom unveils his first budget

Hosted by  • 
Gavin Newsom at KCRW.

Photo by Christopher Ho.

Governor Gavin Newsom has unveiled his first budget, which includes billions of more dollars for schools, poor families, and the homeless. Newsom says he’s going to “lean in” where others are backing away. He’s also promising more funds for fire protection and for communities that have lost a big property tax base.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

