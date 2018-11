The wildfires that started a week ago are the most destructive in California history. More than 10,000 homes and buildings have been destroyed. The cost to homeowners, the state, and insurers could be more than $19 billion. When it comes to rebuilding, is there an effort to make communities more fire-resistant? Or should we rebuild at all in areas likely to burn again?

Guests:

Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)