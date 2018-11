Orson Welles was 25 when he made “Citizen Kane,” regarded by many as the greatest American movie ever. But he struggled during the last 15 years of his life, working on one movie whenever he could scrounge up the money. He shot hundreds of reels of footage, but he never finished. He died in 1985. Now Netflix and his friend Peter Bogdanovich have completed his film. It’s called “The Other Side of the Wind.” Netflix also commissioned a new documentary, “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead,” about Welles’ quest to make that film. The documentary is directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville.

Guests:

Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' (@KCRW_Matt)