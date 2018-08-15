ON AIR
Trevor Noah on his brand of political comedy

On Tuesday night, Trevor Noah spoke to Omarosa Manigault Newman, who’s been on the TV circuit promoting her anti-Donald Trump book. Trevor Noah has hosted The Daily Show for nearly three years. Now he’s nominated for an Emmy for the first time. We talk about that Omarosa interview, and using comedy to affect politics.

Aug 15, 2018

Trevor Noah host of The Daily Show. Photo credit: Sean Gallagher.

The opioid death toll, and why fentanyl has become the drug of choice for Mexican drug cartels 9 MIN, 9 SEC

New estimates from the CDC show another increase in overdose deaths last year -- to a record 72,000. That’s a lot more than the number of deaths from guns, car crashes, or even AIDS at its peak. A lot of those deaths can be blamed on fentanyl, the synthetic opioid.

Guests:
Sam Quinones, journalist and independent producer (@samquinones7)

More:
Bleak New Estimates in Drug Epidemic: A Record 72,000 Overdose Deaths in 2017

LAPD Chief considers clearing old bench warrants for homeless people 5 MIN, 38 SEC

LAPD Chief Michel Moore tells the LA Times he’s open to the idea of clearing old bench warrants for the chronically homeless. These warrants are issued when people don’t show up for court dates -- something that is common for homeless people who rack up a lot of minor violations.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

More:
LAPD chief proposes a 'radical solution': Eliminate old bench warrants for homeless people

How Trevor Noah uses comedy to affect politics 19 MIN, 24 SEC

Omarosa Manigault Newman has been on almost every major TV network promoting her anti-Donald Trump book. On Tuesday night, she spoke to Trevor Noah on The Daily Show. It was a long, largely serious interview. Trevor Noah has hosted the show for nearly three years. Now he’s nominated for an Emmy for the first time.

Guests:
Trevor Noah, Host, The Daily Show (@Trevornoah)

An angry protest movement in Boyle Heights forced some art galleries to leave 8 MIN, 54 SEC

Boyle Heights has been the scene of a lot of anti-gentrification protests over the last three years. Mostly they’ve been aimed at small, independent art galleries that have opened in the industrial area along the LA River. But there are other bigger forces starting to shape the future of Boyle Heights -- like developers and city planners.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
Art galleries are leaving Boyle Heights, but more anti-gentrification battles loom on the horizon
Zoning Boyle Heights: What an 'innovation district' could mean for the neighborhood

What’s next for the e-scooter sharing business in Santa Monica 3 MIN, 26 SEC

We get an update on the scooter situation in Santa Monica. The City Council is launching a pilot scooter program, and they’re deciding which companies to award contracts to. Apparently, Bird and Lime are low on the list, and they organized protests outside City Hall Tuesday night.

Guests:
Kate Cagle, senior reporter, Santa Monica Daily Press

