In federal court this morning, Michael Cohen admitted to lying before Congress about a deal Trump was trying to put together to build a hotel in Moscow in 2016. Prosecutors laid out lies that Cohen told in order to minimize links between the deal and Trump’s campaign. We learn more about this deal, and whether it can be linked to Russian interference in the election.

Guests:

Andrea Bernstein, WNYC and co-host of the “Trump, Inc” podcast (@AndreaWNYC)