ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Why reading on a page is different from reading on a screen

Reading literature not only stirs up empathy, it changes our brains. So what happens to our brains when we no longer deep-read, but skim through pages in between digital disruptions, or read only short blurbs on our phones and other devices?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 14, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

What happened to Malibu residents in the fire zone who refused to evacuate? 8 MIN, 1 SEC

The Woolsey Fire has burned more than 97,000 acres and is 40 percent contained. Evacuated Malibu residents vented Tuesday night at a meeting at Santa Monica High School, where they got little information on when they’d be able to return home. Others had refused to leave their homes, and risked everything to save their property. Some evacuation orders were lifted today. 

Guests:
Jenny Hamel, KCRW (@HamelKCRW)

With Democrats flipping so many House seats, what’s the future of the GOP in California? 7 MIN, 3 SEC

Democrats are flipping more and more House seats. They could win as many as 40 seats. In Orange County, it looks like all the seats they went after are now within reach, though some tight races are still being counted. Orange County was once considered the national headquarters of the GOP.

Guests:
Jimmy Camp, former GOP strategist in City of Orange

The story of Amazon’s HQ2 shows wealth gap in America 10 MIN, 53 SEC

New York City and suburban DC will split the expected 50,000 jobs that Amazon is promising with its new headquarters. Amazon’s decision has sparked a larger conversation about a growing opportunity divide in the the U.S. Rich cities keep getting richer, leaving rural red America behind.

Guests:
Robert Reich, professor of Public Policy at the University of California Berkeley, former labor secretary under Bill Clinton (@RBReich)
Ned Hill, professor of economic development The Ohio State University

What’s lost when we don’t read deeply 13 MIN, 58 SEC

With all the digital distractions around us, it’s difficult to stick your head in a book and keep it there for very long. You read a few lines, get a text, check your Instagram, then lose your place in the book. But reading literature not only stirs up empathy, it changes our brains. So what happens to our brains when we no longer deep-read, but skim through pages in between digital disruptions, or read only short blurbs on our phones and other devices?


Author Maryanne Wolf. Photo credit: Rod Searcey. 


Author David Ulin. Photo credit: Noah Ulin.

Guests:
David Ulin, former book critic of the Los Angeles Times; author of “The Lost Art of Reading: Books and Resistance in a Troubled Time” (@davidulin)
Maryanne Wolf, author of “Reader, Come Home: The Reading Brain in a Digital World;” Director of the Center for Dyslexia, Diverse Learners, and Social Justice at UCLA

Art in the age of white supremacy 8 MIN, 36 SEC

American culture is embracing more diverse voices and ideas than ever before. The first black superhero blockbuster, “Black Panther,” was the top grossing movie this year. A transgender superhero has joined the cast of TV’s “Supergirl.” But we’re also experiencing a rise in nationalism and white supremacy. There’s been an increase in the number of hate groups, and the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S history happened last month. Art critic Carolina Miranda’s latest column looks at the tension in our culture and our politics.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
The best of times, the worst of times: art in the age of rising white supremacy

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires
For The Curious Blog

Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires Fires burning throughout Southern California have destroyed homes and forced more than 250,000 to evacuate from parts of Calabasas, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks and Malibu. For information on Ventura County evacuation… Read More

Nov 09, 2018

Live California results from NPR
For The Curious Blog

Live California results from NPR Live election results for your state: Get the latest on California’s ballot measures and races for governor, Senate and House. Read More

Nov 06, 2018

Live election updates from NPR
For The Curious Blog

Live election updates from NPR Loading… Read More

Nov 06, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed