Why reading on a page is different from reading on a screen

With all the digital distractions around us, it’s difficult to stick your head in a book and keep it there for very long. You read a few lines, get a text, check your Instagram, then lose your place in the book. But reading literature not only stirs up empathy, it changes our brains. So what happens to our brains when we no longer deep-read, but skim through pages in between digital disruptions, or read only short blurbs on our phones and other devices?
Author Maryanne Wolf. Photo credit: Rod Searcey.
Author David Ulin. Photo credit: Noah Ulin.
Guests:
David Ulin, former book critic of the Los Angeles Times; author of “The Lost Art of Reading: Books and Resistance in a Troubled Time” (@davidulin)
Maryanne Wolf, author of “Reader, Come Home: The Reading Brain in a Digital World;” Director of the Center for Dyslexia, Diverse Learners, and Social Justice at UCLA