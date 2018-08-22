Can President Trump’s Climate Change Denial Survive Massive Wildfires?

Wildfires are raging all over the world, and the scientific consensus is that Global Warming is a major factor. In the US, forest management is an issue, too--and standard timber-industry practice may be making things worse. For years, environmentalists and private companies have battled over their differences. Now, President Trump’s denial of climate change is making resolution harder than ever.



Firefighters from Stockton, Calif. put out flames off of Hidden Valley Rd. while fighting a wildfire in Hidden Valley, Calif. Photo credit: Mel Melcon.