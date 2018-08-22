ON AIR
Can President Trump’s Climate Change Denial Survive Massive Wildfires?

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has admitted that climate change is a factor in this year’s massive wildfires. But President Trump continues pushing a disinformation campaign. That’s fueling the conflict between environmentalists and the timber industry over how best to manage America’s forests.

Aug 23, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Wildfires are raging all over the world, and the scientific consensus is that Global Warming is a major factor.  In the US, forest management is an issue, too--and standard timber-industry practice may be making things worse. For years, environmentalists and private companies have battled over their differences.  Now, President Trump’s denial of climate change is making resolution harder than ever.

Firefighters from Stockton, Calif. put out flames off of Hidden Valley Rd. while fighting a wildfire in Hidden Valley, Calif. Photo credit: Mel Melcon.

Guests:
Nathaniel Rich, New York Times Magazine
Noah Diffenbaugh, Professor with Stanford University's Department of Earth System Science and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment., @StanfordEarth
Ryan Richards, A senior policy analyst for Public Lands at the Center for American Progress, focusing on natural resource economics and markets., @ryanri84
Kate Yoder, News editor at Grist, a non-profit online news source based in Seattle--which covers the environment and issues of social and economic justice., @katemyoder

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Devan Schwartz

