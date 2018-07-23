ON AIR
Cyberwar: Can the US Defend Against “The Perfect Weapon?”

By hacking centrifuges, the US may have slowed Iran’s nuclear-weapons program. But a good offense is not the best defense. Threats to US elections, the power grid and even medical records are real and present. But they’re not getting the attention they deserve. That’s according to the New York Times’ David Sanger, in his book The Perfect Weapon.

Jul 23, 2018

The Commission on September 11th reported that the most important failure was “one of imagination.” It doubted that “leaders understood the gravity of the threat.” That’s eerily familiar to David Sanger. In The Perfect Weapon he outlines how cyber threats against this country are being dismissed or ignored. Russia proved its ability in Ukraine--and in America’s last presidential election. Other states, criminal gangs, even some teenagers also constitute present dangers.  But the US is just starting to figure out what to do.

Photo courtesy of Miller Center.


The Perfect Weapon

David E. Sanger

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody

