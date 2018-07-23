Cyberwar: Can the US Defend Against “The Perfect Weapon?”

The Commission on September 11th reported that the most important failure was “one of imagination.” It doubted that “leaders understood the gravity of the threat.” That’s eerily familiar to David Sanger. In The Perfect Weapon he outlines how cyber threats against this country are being dismissed or ignored. Russia proved its ability in Ukraine--and in America’s last presidential election. Other states, criminal gangs, even some teenagers also constitute present dangers. But the US is just starting to figure out what to do.



Photo courtesy of Miller Center.



