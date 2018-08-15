Washington’s “unique form of kleptocracy” goes back a long way, and, during the Trump Administration, it’s alive and well. We’ll hear about tax avoidance and potential conflicts of interest by cabinet members responsible for spending public money.
Photo credit: Joyce N. Boghosian.
Follow the Money
President Trump promised to hire “the best people” and “drain the swamp” in Washington. But he’s setting White House records for firing his own staff, and it’s “business as usual” for many of those who remain. We’ll look beyond the trial of Paul Manafort.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
David Cay Johnston, Daily Beast / Investipedia / DC Report, @DavidCayJ
Nomi Prins, Demos, @nomiprins
Dave Murray, Vice president with the Financial Integrity Network. He served nine years in the Treasury Department including Director of the Office of Illicit Finance, @david_murr
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz
