Follow the Money

President Trump promised to hire “the best people” and “drain the swamp” in Washington.  But he’s setting White House records for firing his own staff, and it’s “business as usual” for many of those who remain. We’ll look beyond the trial of Paul Manafort.

Aug 16, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Washington’s “unique form of kleptocracy” goes back a long way, and, during the Trump Administration, it’s alive and well.  We’ll hear about tax avoidance and potential conflicts of interest by cabinet members responsible for spending public money.

Guests:
David Cay Johnston, Daily Beast / Investipedia / DC Report, @DavidCayJ
Nomi Prins, Demos, @nomiprins
Dave Murray, Vice president with the Financial Integrity Network. He served nine years in the Treasury Department including Director of the Office of Illicit Finance, @david_murr

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz

