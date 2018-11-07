ON AIR
The Voting is Over, but the Campaign Continues

Women had a major impact on the midterm elections. So did $5 billion in campaign spending. Meantime, Democrats now lead the House while Republicans dominate the Senate, and the politics of division continues on Capitol Hill. We’ll hear how former House Speaker Newt Gingrich helped start an era of gridlock and perpetual campaigning.

Nov 08, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The day after the midterm elections, President Trump and Nancy Pelosi talked ‘bipartisanship.” But that won’t be reality on Capitol Hill at least until the next presidential election--partly because of Newt Gingrich. That doesn’t mean that nothing has changed. More women voted than men, and more women are now holding elected office. And, with a cell phone, anybody can now contribute to any campaign in the country. Republicans are trying to learn from Democrats how to exploit that technology.  

Photo credit: Creative Commons.

Guests:
Evan Halper, Los Angeles Times, @evanhalper
Debbie Walsh, Director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, @DebbieWalsh58
Dave Levinthal, Center for Public Integrity, @davelevinthal
Amy Gardner, National political reporter at the Washington Post, @AmyEGardner
McKay Coppins, The Atlantic, @mckaycoppins

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

