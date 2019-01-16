Trump‘s Wall and the Politics of ‘Us Versus Them’

To the Point

America’s divide over immigration is at least as old as Ronald Reagan’s administration. Now, President Trump has taken his campaign pledge of a border wall (built with Mexico’s money) into the White House. Trump may be a “sinner,” but Jerry Falwell, Jr. says nothing will shake the support of his Moral Majority.

Trump’s base is further enlarged by white fear of cultural and demographic change. We’ll hear that globalization is raising similar issues in Western Europe. Brexit is the prime example. Is Prime Minister May taking her country “off the cliff.”