A wet winter means snowy, dangerous crossings for Pacifc Crest Trail hikers

Hikers brave a snowy stretch of the Pacific Crest Trail.

Photo credit: Zack Munsell

Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail are backed up at the small town of Kennedy Meadows because of all the snow in the Sierras. The Port of LA has approved automation at the largest terminal, which could mean many jobs lost. Is Universal Basic Income an idea whose time has come?

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes