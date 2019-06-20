Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail are backed up at the small town of Kennedy Meadows because of all the snow in the Sierras. The Port of LA has approved automation at the largest terminal, which could mean many jobs lost. Is Universal Basic Income an idea whose time has come?
A wet winter means snowy, dangerous crossings for Pacifc Crest Trail hikers
Summer begins, but there's still snow on the Pacific Crest Trail
Kennedy Meadows, in the southern part of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, not too far from towering Mt. Whitney is busy.
Harbor commissioners vote to automate the Port of LA
The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve more automation at the ports of LA and Long Beach. Union workers who fear robots will take their jobs...
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes