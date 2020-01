2019 was a tough year for the media landscape. An estimated 7,000 jobs were lost, and many publications went dark. The OC Weekly and Pacific Standard Magazine both closed their doors last year.

So it’s an interesting time to launch a new publication, but that is exactly what Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff is doing. Last week, he announced that he is starting a new site dot.LA, and it will cover all things tech in Southern California.